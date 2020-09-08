Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $14.67 Million in Vroom (NYSE:VRM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Vroom (NYSE:VRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 281,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,673,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.24% of Vroom at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRM. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,999,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,816,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,550,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,926,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,043,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRM. JMP Securities began coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Sunday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vroom in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

Shares of VRM traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.19. 7,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,650. Vroom has a 52 week low of $38.46 and a 52 week high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.77.

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43.

