Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $15.42 Million in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Cannae Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 375,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,422,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.41% of Cannae at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $6,829,000. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Cannae by 11.6% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,939,000 after purchasing an additional 895,105 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter valued at $19,341,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cannae during the second quarter valued at $1,199,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cannae from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,421. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.67. Cannae Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.70.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $5.85. Cannae had a return on equity of 60.74% and a net margin of 144.78%. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 5,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,964.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Willey purchased 15,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 413,837 shares in the company, valued at $15,518,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 53,334 shares of company stock worth $1,997,275. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

