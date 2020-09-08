Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $18.52 Million in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 205,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,520,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.28% of Bill.com at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 569,135 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $42,258,273.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,036.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 12,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $923,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $923,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,929,597 shares of company stock worth $459,605,461 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

BILL traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,956. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $107.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.09.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.03 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

