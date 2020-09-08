Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $24.63 Million in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 373,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $24,625,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.37% of Dolby Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 234,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,713,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $66.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,551. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $44.68 and a one year high of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $246.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.61 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $3,495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 8,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $585,713.52. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,161 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,869. Company insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

