Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $15.11 Million Investment in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 342,303 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,113,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.11% of Western Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Western Digital by 172.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 177.0% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the first quarter valued at $50,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,445,679. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Western Digital from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Western Digital from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.