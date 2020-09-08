Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $17.73 Million Investment in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 459,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $17,727,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.40% of Eaton Vance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EV. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

EV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NYSE EV traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,207. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Eaton Vance’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About Eaton Vance

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.