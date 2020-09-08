Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $20.42 Million Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 361,496 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,417,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.14% of SS&C Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,320. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.12. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.47%.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $3,177,524.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock worth $14,596,082. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

