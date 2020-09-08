Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $20.49 Million Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,487,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Constellation Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 238.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 309.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after purchasing an additional 167,762 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ stock traded down $3.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.59. 8,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,079. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,064.06, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard Sands sold 638,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $114,989,868.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 249,763 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,311.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock worth $189,856,440 over the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.32.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

