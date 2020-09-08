Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 118,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,156,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Nevro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Nevro in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nevro by 6.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nevro alerts:

In related news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $42,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $105,082.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,627,176 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $136.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,006. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average of $121.29. Nevro Corp has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. Equities analysts expect that Nevro Corp will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.