Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 388,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Voya Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,143,000 after purchasing an additional 38,575 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in Voya Financial during the second quarter valued at about $270,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Voya Financial by 9.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Voya Financial by 8.4% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Voya Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 27,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VOYA. Barclays began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.58.

VOYA traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $50.78. 61,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.50 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.22%.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

