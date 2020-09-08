Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 436,087 Shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436,087 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 7.27% of Oxford Immunotec Global worth $24,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXFD. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,109,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 29.8% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,391,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 319,140 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 89.6% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,325,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 626,469 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 22.4% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 941,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after buying an additional 172,524 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 683,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 21,480 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Immunotec Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of OXFD stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. 2,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,109. The company has a market cap of $317.44 million, a P/E ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.29 and a quick ratio of 16.10.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Immunotec Global PLC will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Immunotec Global Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.