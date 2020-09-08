Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,744,008 Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,744,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,167,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 1.02% of Glu Mobile as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at $439,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 98,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 19,288 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

Shares of GLUU stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 79,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,285. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -108.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 28,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

