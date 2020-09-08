Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 274,120 bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 274,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,732,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.41% of bluebird bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 36.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 69.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 24.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.31. bluebird bio Inc has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $109.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.57, for a total value of $27,275.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,904 shares in the company, valued at $6,151,089.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,306 shares of company stock valued at $82,688. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on bluebird bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of bluebird bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.