Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 927,889 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 927,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,245,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.34% of Norwegian Cruise Line at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 210.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.1% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Norwegian Cruise Line from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.77.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.04. The stock had a trading volume of 581,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,000,281. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $59.78.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 99.0% on a year-over-year basis.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

