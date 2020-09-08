Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 110,820 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 110,820 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX traded down $3.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.64. 148,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,907,578. The firm has a market cap of $152.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 167.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day moving average is $87.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $125.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.14.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

