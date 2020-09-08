Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 191,915 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its stake in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 650,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 191,915 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.76% of Popular worth $24,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 796.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,079 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 114.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Popular from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.80.

NASDAQ BPOP traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $36.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.18. Popular Inc has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.05.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.57. Popular had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $562.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Popular Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

