Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 504,945 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 354,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504,945 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 262.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,543,747.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,206 shares of company stock worth $19,617,943. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CL traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.87. 53,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,138,089. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $80.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average of $72.35. The firm has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

