Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes $24.05 Million Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 749,784 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,053,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.50% of Jabil as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.7% in the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 39,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 130,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.83. 3,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,353. Jabil Inc has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.