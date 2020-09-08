Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,169,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $20,846,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.93% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 31.6% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,372,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after purchasing an additional 329,268 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,599,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,536,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of CIM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.61. The stock had a trading volume of 65,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,591. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.86.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 17.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

