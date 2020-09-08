Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,861,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,709,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.48% of SmileDirectClub at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Wailes purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,029,260 shares of company stock worth $16,347,556. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.79.

SDC traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.79. 43,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,759,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 37.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

