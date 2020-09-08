Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 386,868 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.46% of Devon Energy worth $19,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVN. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Capital One Financial raised Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.09.

DVN stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 143,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,473,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.41. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.26.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 51.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

