Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Shares Down 12.5%

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) was down 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 181,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 253,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Separately, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anaconda Mining in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $73.59 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Anaconda Mining Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

