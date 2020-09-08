Analysts Anticipate AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.36 million.

AHCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $10.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

AHCO stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 292,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,977. AdaptHealth has a twelve month low of $7.82 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.07 and a beta of -0.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 580,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 80,859 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 19,575 shares during the period. 12.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

