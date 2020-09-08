Analysts Anticipate Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) to Post $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ earnings. Apogee Enterprises reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.08 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apogee Enterprises.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.54 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

APOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

APOG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.45. 150,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $552.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.37. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $46.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APOG. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 654.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

