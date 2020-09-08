Analysts Anticipate Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.81. Ross Stores posted earnings per share of $1.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Instinet reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 64.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,921,616 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,799,000 after acquiring an additional 755,200 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 113,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 17.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,291 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $150,474,000 after buying an additional 257,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $93.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.74. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.21.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

