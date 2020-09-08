Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to Announce $1.15 EPS

Brokerages predict that WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) will post $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $1.45. WESCO International posted earnings of $1.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $5.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.08.

NYSE WCC traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.95. 670,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,054. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $61.32.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 962,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,449,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 662,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $23,469,925.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of WESCO International by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares during the period.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

