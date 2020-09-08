Analyzing Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) & HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Leisure Acquisition (NASDAQ:NEBU) and HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Leisure Acquisition has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HL Acquisitions has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Leisure Acquisition and HL Acquisitions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leisure Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 HL Acquisitions 0 0 3 0 3.00

Leisure Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.37%. HL Acquisitions has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 157.73%. Given HL Acquisitions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HL Acquisitions is more favorable than Leisure Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and HL Acquisitions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leisure Acquisition N/A 27.35% 0.48% HL Acquisitions N/A -523.34% -17.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.2% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of HL Acquisitions shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of Leisure Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Leisure Acquisition and HL Acquisitions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leisure Acquisition N/A N/A $2.59 million N/A N/A HL Acquisitions N/A N/A $2.58 million N/A N/A

Summary

Leisure Acquisition beats HL Acquisitions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Leisure Acquisition Company Profile

Nebula Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire companies or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Nebula Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2017 and is based in San Francisco, California.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors; and IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy that targets the malignant tumor cell. Its TCR Bispecifics product candidates include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid and hematological malignancies. The company also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an off-the-shelf ACT. It has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

