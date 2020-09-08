Ancora Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Dine Brands Global worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIN stock opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.85. Dine Brands Global Inc has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 24.91% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

