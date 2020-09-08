Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 6,330 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CONE. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 179.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.2% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 142,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 21.7% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in CyrusOne by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $414,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,164 shares of company stock worth $2,652,524 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. CyrusOne Inc has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $86.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.84.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

