ANON Market Cap Achieves $30,494.30 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, ANON has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market capitalization of $30,494.30 and approximately $69.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00115537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00228357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01669216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00165945 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.