APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,051 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.15% of McKesson worth $33,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter worth $241,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 41,302.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 93,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 92,931 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in McKesson by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 627,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,820,000 after acquiring an additional 44,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $1,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $152.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $112.60 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.78 and its 200 day moving average is $146.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCK. Deutsche Bank raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.79.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

