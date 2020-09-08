APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 83,300 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,300 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.21% of Cummins worth $46,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cummins by 89.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,575,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,508,000 after buying an additional 745,256 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Cummins by 674.2% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,984,000 after buying an additional 482,434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cummins by 31.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,104,000 after buying an additional 446,111 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $56,469,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,201,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,899,000 after purchasing an additional 329,228 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMI opened at $204.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $215.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 8.46%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMI shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Cummins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cummins from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Cummins from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $171.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.35.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

