Atlas Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $203,697.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $4.40 million and approximately $203,697.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and BitMart.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009869 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00117841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00234155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.10 or 0.01686348 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000353 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00169148 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BitMart.

