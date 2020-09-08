Atom Investors LP Invests $1.27 Million in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,184,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,967,000 after purchasing an additional 17,149,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,371,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,110,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829,390 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,166,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,753,902 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 25,585,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,052,155 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,816,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,027,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $33.27. 122,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,357. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.73. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.54.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.