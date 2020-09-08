Aurora (AOA) Price Tops $0.0062 on Major Exchanges

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Aurora has a market capitalization of $40.82 million and approximately $11.33 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aurora token can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 49.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurora alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $507.11 or 0.05010981 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Aurora Token Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitinka, CoinEgg and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aurora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.