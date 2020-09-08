Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG) Shares Gap Up to $0.27

Avidian Gold Corp (CVE:AVG)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.32. Avidian Gold shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 74,300 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $7.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.51.

About Avidian Gold (CVE:AVG)

Avidian Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Golden Zone property covering an area of 105.5 square kilometers located in Alaska; the Amanita property comprising 88 claims covering an area of 14.6 square kilometers located to the northeast of Fairbanks, Alaska; the Dome Hill project consisting of 78 unpatented and 2 patented claims covering an area of 600 hectares in Nevada; and the Jungo Property comprising 235 claims covering an area of 20 square kilometers located in Jackson Mountains, Nevada.

