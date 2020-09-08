Axe (AXE) Trading Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 28.3% lower against the dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $675,333.46 and $3.68 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001268 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, FreiExchange and Crex24.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000655 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

