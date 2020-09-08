Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.81

Azure Power Global Ltd (NYSE:AZRE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.81 and last traded at $25.70, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

AZRE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.64.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 18.28% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Azure Power Global Ltd will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 38.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,763 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Azure Power Global by 14.3% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Company Profile (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

