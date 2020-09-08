Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,070,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,187,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 11.35% of Ball worth $2,576,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 227.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLL has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.54. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $84.73.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Ball’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

