Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 128,910 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,910 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Highwoods Properties worth $17,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 61.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $178,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIW traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.20. 5,025 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,236. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.53). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%. The company had revenue of $183.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

