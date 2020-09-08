Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 203,867 Shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 757,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,867 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 2.27% of Century Communities worth $23,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,926,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,956,000 after acquiring an additional 876,809 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the first quarter valued at $5,537,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Century Communities by 74.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 221,825 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 291.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 292,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 218,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 160,239 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CCS traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,222. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Century Communities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Communities Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Century Communities from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Century Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $113,743.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,118,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,171 shares of company stock valued at $8,388,694. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

