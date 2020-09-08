Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 276,277 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 137.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,277 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of BorgWarner worth $16,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,881. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.93. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $46.60.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.97%. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.37, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,811.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

