Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,030,157 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 758.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,429,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030,157 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of CNH Industrial worth $24,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CNHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,157,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,100,000 after buying an additional 162,959 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,222.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,776,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 146,913 shares in the last quarter. 19.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. 18,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,432. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. CNH Industrial NV has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 4.13%. On average, research analysts predict that CNH Industrial NV will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNHI. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Melius upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

