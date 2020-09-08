Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 42,999 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,999 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $16,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 314,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 12,500 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,167.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 7,500 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PK stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.15. 76,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,169,669. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.30. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $3.99 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.93.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PK shares. SunTrust Banks cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $7.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

