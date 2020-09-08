Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,227 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,297 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Hill-Rom worth $18,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 343 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,622. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.97.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $767.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hill-Rom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.71.

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $250,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

