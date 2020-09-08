Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 825,387 Shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,105,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825,387 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Elanco Animal Health worth $23,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $49,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,201.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd S. Young bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $167,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,575.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 38,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,021,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.91. The company had a trading volume of 30,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.84 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

