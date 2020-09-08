Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 176,618 Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 176,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,101,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Nasdaq as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,073,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,431,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,999 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,275,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,771,000 after acquiring an additional 427,577 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,605,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,799,000 after acquiring an additional 238,802 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,373,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Nasdaq by 318.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 254,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,054,000 after purchasing an additional 193,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $121,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $397,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,040 shares of company stock worth $1,185,317 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,988. Nasdaq Inc has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Argus lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

