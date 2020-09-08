Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 254,903 Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 254,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,877,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Leidos as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leidos by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Leidos by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 383 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of Leidos stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $95.78. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LDOS. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Leidos from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.31.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.