Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 753,533 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 753,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.55% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 46.4% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

HR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Edward Hall Braman purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $101,535.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,776 shares in the company, valued at $399,641.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,050. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

