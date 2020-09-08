Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,370 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,724,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Watsco as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,888,000 after buying an additional 190,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 832,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,536 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 750,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,389,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 46.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 654,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,382,000 after purchasing an additional 207,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 599,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSO traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.38. 633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,477. Watsco Inc has a 12-month low of $132.97 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.78.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.38. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Vertical Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.83.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

